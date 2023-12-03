The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, December 3 at 4:05 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Buccaneers will earn a victory -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Buccaneers rank 23rd in scoring offense (19.3 points per game) and 13th in scoring defense (20.6 points allowed per game) this season. The Panthers have struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-worst in points (15.7 per game) and third-worst in points surrendered (26.5 per game).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Buccaneers (-3.5) Over (36.5) Buccaneers 27, Panthers 14

Panthers Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Panthers have a 37.7% chance to win.

Carolina has covered just twice in 11 chances against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more nine times this year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Carolina and its opponent have combined to go over the point total three out of 11 times this season.

The average total points scored in Panthers games this year (36.5) is 5.8 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Buccaneers Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Buccaneers have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Tampa Bay has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In Tampa Bay's 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Buccaneers games have had an average of 41.8 points this season, 5.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tampa Bay 19.3 20.6 15.4 16.8 22.5 23.8 Carolina 15.7 26.5 13.6 22.8 17.5 29.7

