The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) host a struggling Carolina Panthers (1-10) squad on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Panthers have lost four games in a row.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buccaneers 5.5 36.5 -250 +200

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have played six games this season that finished with a combined score over 36.5 points.

Carolina has a 42.3-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 5.8 more points than this game's total.

The Panthers have gone 2-8-1 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have won one, or 9.1%, of the 11 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Carolina has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has an average point total of 41.8 in their contests this year, 5.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Buccaneers are 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have been moneyline favorites three times this season. They've gone 2-1.

Tampa Bay has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Buccaneers 19.3 23 20.6 11 41.8 6 11 Panthers 15.7 29 26.5 28 42.3 6 11

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights & Trends

Panthers

Carolina has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three games.

In their past three games, the Panthers have not gone over the total once.

In NFC South games, the Panthers are scoring fewer points (13.5) than their overall average (15.7) but also giving up fewer points (22) than overall (26.5).

The Buccaneers have been outscored by 15 points this season (1.3 points per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 119 points (10.8 per game).

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.

Tampa Bay has gone over the total once in its past three games.

The Buccaneers have tallied 19.5 points per game this season in divisional games, which is 0.2 more points per game than their overall season average (19.3). Meanwhile, their defense is giving up fewer points in divisional games (12.5) compared to their overall season average (20.6).

The Buccaneers have a negative point differential on the season (-15 total points, -1.3 per game), as do the Panthers (-119 total points, -10.8 per game).

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 43.4 41.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 24 24.2 ATS Record 2-8-1 1-3-1 1-5-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 0-5-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-10 1-4 0-6

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 40.9 42.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 22.2 24.5 ATS Record 7-4-0 2-3-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 1-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 0-2 2-4

