The Radford Highlanders (5-4) are 9.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Elon Phoenix (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Dedmon Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5.

Radford vs. Elon Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Radford, Virginia

Radford, Virginia Venue: Dedmon Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Radford -9.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Radford Betting Records & Stats

In four of seven games this season, Radford and its opponents have scored more than 146.5 points.

Radford has an average point total of 142.0 in its contests this year, 4.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Highlanders have gone 5-2-0 ATS this season.

Radford has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Highlanders have played as a favorite of -550 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Radford, based on the moneyline, is 84.6%.

Radford vs. Elon Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Radford 4 57.1% 74.7 158.8 67.3 144.3 141.9 Elon 6 100% 84.1 158.8 77.0 144.3 146.3

Additional Radford Insights & Trends

The Highlanders put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (74.7) than the Phoenix give up (77.0).

Radford is 1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 77.0 points.

Radford vs. Elon Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Radford 5-2-0 0-1 5-2-0 Elon 3-3-0 1-1 5-1-0

Radford vs. Elon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Radford Elon 10-3 Home Record 5-9 7-10 Away Record 3-12 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

