Sam Howell has a decent matchup when his Washington Commanders face the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Dolphins have conceded 212.4 passing yards per game, 11th in the league.

Howell leads Washington with 3,339 passing yards (278.3 per game) and a 66.5% completion percentage (323-for-486). Howell has amassed 18 TD passes and 13 interceptions. On 36 carries, Howell has rushed for 222 yards, producing three TDs and averaging 18.5 rushing yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Howell and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Howell vs. the Dolphins

Howell vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Dolphins have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to 10 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Miami has given up at least two passing touchdowns to four quarterbacks in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Dolphins this season.

The 212.4 passing yards per game yielded by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins' defense ranks 19th in the league with 16 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Commanders vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Commanders Player Previews

Sam Howell Passing Props vs. the Dolphins

Passing Yards: 262.5 (-115)

262.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+100)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Howell with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Howell Passing Insights

Howell has bettered his passing yards prop total in nine games this year, or 75.0%.

The Commanders pass on 65.4% of their plays and run on 34.6%. They are 15th in NFL play in points scored.

Howell's 6.9 yards per attempt rank 20th in the NFL.

Howell has thrown for a touchdown in nine of 12 games this year, with more than one TD pass five times.

He has 77.8% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (21).

Howell has passed 49 times out of his 486 total attempts while in the red zone (57.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Sam Howell Rushing Props vs the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-120)

Howell Rushing Insights

Howell has hit his rushing yards over in 58.3% of his opportunities (seven of 12 games).

Howell has run for a touchdown in three games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has six red zone carries for 16.2% of the team share (his team runs on 43% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Howell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 28-for-44 / 300 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 13 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 31-for-45 / 256 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 3 ATT / 35 YDS / 1 TD at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 29-for-44 / 312 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 29-for-45 / 325 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 39-for-52 / 397 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.