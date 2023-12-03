In the Week 13 game between the Washington Commanders and the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Sam Howell hit paydirt? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Howell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Sam Howell score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Howell has collected 222 rushing yards (18.5 per game) on 36 attempts with three touchdowns.

Howell has rushed for a touchdown in three games.

Sam Howell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 31 202 1 1 2 11 1 Week 2 @Broncos 27 39 299 2 0 2 13 0 Week 3 Bills 19 29 170 0 4 1 18 0 Week 4 @Eagles 29 41 290 1 0 6 40 0 Week 5 Bears 37 51 388 2 1 4 19 0 Week 6 @Falcons 14 23 151 3 0 4 3 0 Week 7 @Giants 22 42 249 0 1 2 15 0 Week 8 Eagles 39 52 397 4 1 3 11 0 Week 9 @Patriots 29 45 325 1 1 5 27 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 29 44 312 3 0 2 17 0 Week 11 Giants 31 45 256 1 3 3 35 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 28 44 300 0 1 2 13 1

Rep Sam Howell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.