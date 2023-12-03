With the Miami Dolphins (8-3) and the Washington Commanders (4-8) squaring off on December 3 at FedExField, Tua Tagovailoa and Sam Howell will go head to head at the quarterback position. We analyze the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will affect this matchup.

Commanders vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Sam Howell vs. Tua Tagovailoa Matchup

Sam Howell 2023 Stats Tua Tagovailoa 12 Games Played 11 66.5% Completion % 69.8% 3,339 (278.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,177 (288.8) 18 Touchdowns 22 13 Interceptions 10 222 (18.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 40 (3.6) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sam Howell Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 263.5 yards

: Over/Under 263.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Dolphins Defensive Stats

This year, the Dolphins are 22nd in the NFL in points allowed (22.8 per game) and seventh in total yards allowed (305.2 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Miami's defense has been firing on all cylinders, with 2,336 passing yards allowed this season (10th-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Dolphins' D has looked good this season, as it ranks sixth in the league with 1,021 total rushing yards allowed (92.8 per game).

Defensively, Miami ranks 28th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (64.7%) and ninth in third-down percentage allowed (35.9%).

Tua Tagovailoa Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 282.5 yards

: Over/Under 282.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Commanders Defensive Stats

