How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ACC opponents meet when the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3, 0-0 ACC) welcome in the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) at Cassell Coliseum, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACCN
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- The Hokies are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- Virginia Tech is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Hokies are the 282nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 47th.
- The Hokies put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (74.4) than the Cardinals allow (74.6).
- Virginia Tech is 3-1 when scoring more than 74.6 points.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Virginia Tech played better when playing at home last season, putting up 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game in away games.
- In home games, the Hokies gave up 9.6 fewer points per game (65.9) than when playing on the road (75.5).
- At home, Virginia Tech sunk 2.4 more treys per game (9.5) than on the road (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to away from home (32.0%).
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Iowa State
|W 71-62
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 84-50
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 74-57
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
