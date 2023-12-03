ACC opponents meet when the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3, 0-0 ACC) welcome in the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) at Cassell Coliseum, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

Virginia Tech is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Hokies are the 282nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 47th.

The Hokies put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (74.4) than the Cardinals allow (74.6).

Virginia Tech is 3-1 when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Virginia Tech played better when playing at home last season, putting up 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game in away games.

In home games, the Hokies gave up 9.6 fewer points per game (65.9) than when playing on the road (75.5).

At home, Virginia Tech sunk 2.4 more treys per game (9.5) than on the road (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to away from home (32.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule