ACC opponents meet when the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3, 0-0 ACC) welcome in the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) at Cassell Coliseum, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Hokies are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
  • Virginia Tech is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Hokies are the 282nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 47th.
  • The Hokies put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (74.4) than the Cardinals allow (74.6).
  • Virginia Tech is 3-1 when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Virginia Tech played better when playing at home last season, putting up 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game in away games.
  • In home games, the Hokies gave up 9.6 fewer points per game (65.9) than when playing on the road (75.5).
  • At home, Virginia Tech sunk 2.4 more treys per game (9.5) than on the road (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to away from home (32.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Iowa State W 71-62 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Florida Atlantic L 84-50 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Auburn L 74-57 Neville Arena
12/3/2023 Louisville - Cassell Coliseum
12/9/2023 Valparaiso - Cassell Coliseum
12/16/2023 Vermont - Cassell Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.