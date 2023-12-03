Virginia Tech vs. Louisville December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (2-3, 0-0 ACC) meet a fellow ACC team, the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1, 0-0 ACC), on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ACC Network.
Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Virginia Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Justyn Mutts: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Grant Basile: 16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Sean Pedulla: 15 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Cattoor: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lynn Kidd: 5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Louisville Players to Watch
- Kidd: 17.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Pedulla: 16.3 PTS, 5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Cattoor: 13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Michael Collins Jr.: 4.5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Nickel: 9.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Virginia Tech Rank
|Virginia Tech AVG
|Louisville AVG
|Louisville Rank
|119th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|63.9
|340th
|177th
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|75.8
|324th
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|289th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|9.3
|361st
|19th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|13.8
|327th
