The La Salle Explorers (3-3) face the Virginia Cavaliers (5-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia vs. La Salle Scoring Comparison

The Cavaliers' 76.9 points per game are 14.7 more points than the 62.2 the Explorers allow.

When it scores more than 62.2 points, Virginia is 5-2.

La Salle is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 76.9 points.

The Explorers record only 2.3 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Cavaliers give up (64.3).

La Salle has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 64.3 points.

Virginia is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 62.0 points.

The Explorers shoot 37.4% from the field, only 1.7% higher than the Cavaliers concede defensively.

The Cavaliers' 38.1 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.1 higher than the Explorers have given up.

Virginia Leaders

Camryn Taylor: 15.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 43.5 FG%

15.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 43.5 FG% Kymora Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 35.2 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (9-for-44)

10.9 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 35.2 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (9-for-44) Jillian Brown: 8.3 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

8.3 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Alexia Smith: 6.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.5 FG%

6.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.5 FG% London Clarkson: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.4 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Schedule