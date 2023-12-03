Sunday's contest features the William & Mary Tribe (2-5) and the Navy Midshipmen (3-4) facing off at Navy Alumni Hall (on December 3) at 11:00 AM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 win for William & Mary.

The Tribe lost their most recent matchup 72-66 against Old Dominion on Thursday.

William & Mary vs. Navy Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland

William & Mary vs. Navy Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 70, Navy 63

Other CAA Predictions

William & Mary Schedule Analysis

When the Tribe took down the Florida International Panthers, who are ranked No. 251 in our computer rankings, on November 26 by a score of 59-57, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 20.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.0 FG%

20.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.0 FG% Bella Nascimento: 13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.0 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.0 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Kayla Rolph: 7.1 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

7.1 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Cassidy Geddes: 6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Kayla Beckwith: 4.0 PTS, 41.7 FG%

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe have a -46 scoring differential, falling short by 6.6 points per game. They're putting up 61.3 points per game, 259th in college basketball, and are giving up 67.9 per contest to rank 245th in college basketball.

