The Jacksonville Jaguars' Christian Kirk will be up against the Cincinnati Bengals' defense and Cam Taylor-Britt in Week 13 action at TIAA Bank Field. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Jaguars pass catchers' matchup versus the Bengals pass defense.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: ABC/ESPN

Christian Kirk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bengals 90.7 8.2 27 87 7.80

Christian Kirk vs. Cam Taylor-Britt Insights

Christian Kirk & the Jaguars' Offense

Christian Kirk's team-high 761 yards as a receiver have come on 56 receptions (out of 84 targets) with three touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, Jacksonville is averaging 238 yards (2,618 total), which ranks the team No. 13 in the league.

The Jaguars are 14th in the NFL in points scored per game, at 23.1.

Jacksonville ranks 19th in the NFL in pass rate, airing it out 34.3 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Jaguars have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 32 times (sixth-fewest in league).

Cam Taylor-Britt & the Bengals' Defense

Cam Taylor-Britt has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 46 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Cincinnati's defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks ninth-to-last in the league with 2,746 passing yards allowed (249.6 per game).

So far this season, the Bengals rank 17th in the NFL in points allowed (22 per game) and 28th in total yards allowed (389.3 per game).

Cincinnati has given up over 100 receiving yards to five players this season.

The Bengals have given up a touchdown pass to 13 players this season.

Christian Kirk vs. Cam Taylor-Britt Advanced Stats

Christian Kirk Cam Taylor-Britt Rec. Targets 84 60 Def. Targets Receptions 56 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.6 34 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 761 46 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 69.2 4.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 245 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 4 Interceptions

