Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Fredericksburg County, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fredericksburg County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Charlottesville High School at Riverbend High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4

7:00 PM ET on December 4 Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

James Monroe High School at Brentsville District High School