Currently, the Carolina Hurricanes (14-8-1) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (13-8-2) at Canada Life Centre on Monday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Vladislav Namestnikov C Questionable Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes' 80 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+5) ranks 13th in the league.

Jets Season Insights

The Jets' 75 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.

Winnipeg has one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 64 total goals (2.8 per game), 10th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +11, they are 10th-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hurricanes vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-120) Jets (+100) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.