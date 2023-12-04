Today's NBA lineup features top teams in action. Among those two games is the Boston Celtics playing the Indiana Pacers.

Today's NBA Games

The Indiana Pacers take on the Boston Celtics

The Celtics take to the home court of the Pacers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS

Records and Stats

IND Record: 10-8

10-8 BOS Record: 15-4

15-4 IND Stats: 128.8 PPG (first in NBA), 125.9 Opp. PPG (30th)

128.8 PPG (first in NBA), 125.9 Opp. PPG (30th) BOS Stats: 116.7 PPG (eighth in NBA), 107.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (27.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 11.8 APG)

Tyrese Haliburton (27.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 11.8 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.4 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -4.5

BOS -4.5 BOS Odds to Win: -200

-200 IND Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 240.5 points

The Sacramento Kings play the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans take to the home court of the Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 11-7

11-7 NO Record: 11-10

11-10 SAC Stats: 116.5 PPG (10th in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (21st)

116.5 PPG (10th in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (21st) NO Stats: 114.0 PPG (15th in NBA), 113.2 Opp. PPG (16th)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.6 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 6.9 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (18.6 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 6.9 APG) NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.4 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -4.5

SAC -4.5 SAC Odds to Win: -175

-175 NO Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 235.5 points

