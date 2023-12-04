There is high school basketball competition in Prince William County, Virginia today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Prince William County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Colonial Forge High School at C.D. Hylton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4

7:00 PM ET on December 4 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

James Monroe High School at Brentsville District High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4

7:00 PM ET on December 4 Location: Nokesville, VA

Nokesville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Fork Union Military Academy at Woodbridge Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4

7:00 PM ET on December 4 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Gainesville High School at Freedom High School - South Riding

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 4

7:15 PM ET on December 4 Location: South Riding, VA

South Riding, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Potomac Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4

7:30 PM ET on December 4 Location: Dumfries, VA

Dumfries, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Springfield High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge