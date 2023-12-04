Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 4?
Should you bet on Sebastian Aho to find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Aho stats and insights
- Aho has scored in seven of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.
- On the power play, Aho has accumulated one goal and five assists.
- He has a 12.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 64 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Aho recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|15:16
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|20:07
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|19:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|20:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|19:07
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|21:01
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|23:34
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|17:13
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 5-2
Hurricanes vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
