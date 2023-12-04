Should you bet on Sebastian Aho to find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

Aho has scored in seven of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.

On the power play, Aho has accumulated one goal and five assists.

He has a 12.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 64 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 15:16 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 20:07 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 19:25 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:04 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:07 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:01 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:34 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 17:13 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:40 Away L 5-2

Hurricanes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.