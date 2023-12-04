Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sussex County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Sussex County, Virginia today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sussex County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Appomattox Regional Governor's School at Sussex Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Sussex, VA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
