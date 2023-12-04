Teuvo Teravainen will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Winnipeg Jets play at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. There are prop bets for Teravainen available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

Teravainen has averaged 16:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Teravainen has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 23 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Teravainen has a point in 12 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points five times.

Teravainen has an assist in six of 23 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Teravainen's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 64 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 23 Games 1 18 Points 0 11 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.