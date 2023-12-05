The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will attempt to snap a five-game losing skid when visiting the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Butler vs. Buffalo matchup.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Butler is 7-1-0 ATS this season.

A total of four out of the Bulldogs' eight games this season have hit the over.

Buffalo has covered twice in six games with a spread this year.

So far this season, three out of the Bulls' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), Butler is 78th in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 54th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Butler winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.