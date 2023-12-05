The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the George Mason Patriots (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It will air at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

George Mason vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

George Mason Stats Insights

The Patriots are shooting 47.3% from the field, 8% higher than the 39.3% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, George Mason has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Patriots rank 140th.

The Patriots' 75.5 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 67 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

George Mason has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 67 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

George Mason scored 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 on the road.

The Patriots conceded 65.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 away.

At home, George Mason sunk 7.7 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.8). George Mason's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.8%) than away (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Upcoming Schedule