The Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) will play the George Mason Patriots (4-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

George Mason vs. Tennessee Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

George Mason Players to Watch

Dalton Knecht: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Josiah-Jordan James: 10.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jonas Aidoo: 8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Jordan Gainey: 11.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Santiago Vescovi: 6.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Tennessee Players to Watch

George Mason vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison

Tennessee Rank Tennessee AVG George Mason AVG George Mason Rank 171st 76.4 Points Scored 70.2 258th 24th 60 Points Allowed 62.8 58th 119th 35.6 Rebounds 35.4 126th 219th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.2 196th 116th 8.2 3pt Made 8 126th 145th 14 Assists 11.2 280th 107th 10.8 Turnovers 12.2 186th

