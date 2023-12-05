The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-8) will be looking to end an eight-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Liberty Flames (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Liberty vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Liberty Stats Insights

  • This season, the Flames have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Delta Devils' opponents have knocked down.
  • Liberty is 5-0 when it shoots better than 49.7% from the field.
  • The Flames are the 171st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Delta Devils sit at 362nd.
  • The Flames put up only 4.1 fewer points per game (80) than the Delta Devils allow (84.1).
  • Liberty is 3-0 when scoring more than 84.1 points.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Liberty averaged 78.8 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Flames surrendered 55.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 69.9.
  • Liberty made 11.7 treys per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Liberty Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 99-62 Liberty Arena
11/30/2023 @ Florida Atlantic L 83-58 FAU Arena
12/1/2023 Charleston (SC) L 76-67 FAU Arena
12/5/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Liberty Arena
12/9/2023 Grand Canyon - Liberty Arena
12/13/2023 Tennessee State - Liberty Arena

