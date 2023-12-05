Tuesday's game between the Liberty Flames (6-2) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-8) at Liberty Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-56 and heavily favors Liberty to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

There is no line set for the game.

Liberty vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Liberty Arena

Liberty vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 85, Mississippi Valley State 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Mississippi Valley State

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-29.1)

Liberty (-29.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.3

Liberty has a 5-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Mississippi Valley State, who is 3-5-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Flames are 4-2-0 and the Delta Devils are 2-6-0.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames are outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game with a +116 scoring differential overall. They put up 80 points per game (79th in college basketball) and allow 65.5 per contest (69th in college basketball).

Liberty pulls down 33.4 rebounds per game (170th in college basketball) while allowing 28.4 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by five boards per game.

Liberty knocks down 5.9 more threes per game than the opposition, 11.4 (fourth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.5.

The Flames average 108.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in college basketball), and give up 88.8 points per 100 possessions (173rd in college basketball).

Liberty has committed 9.5 turnovers per game (33rd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.5 (294th in college basketball).

