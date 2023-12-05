Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Montgomery County, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Montcalm High School at Eastern Montgomery High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 5

5:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Elliston, VA

Elliston, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Cave Spring High School at Christiansburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Christiansburg, VA

Christiansburg, VA Conference: River Ridge

River Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

Blacksburg High School at Lord Botetourt High School