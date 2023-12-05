Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from across the NHL are listed below, with six games on the NHL slate Monday.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Kyle Connor (Jets) +130 to score
Jets vs. Hurricanes
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4
- Connor's stats: 14 goals in 23 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +130 to score
Lightning vs. Stars
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4
- Kucherov's stats: 15 goals in 24 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +130 to score
Capitals vs. Coyotes
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4
- Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 21 games
Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +135 to score
Golden Knights vs. Blues
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4
- Eichel's stats: 10 goals in 25 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +140 to score
Penguins vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4
- Crosby's stats: 14 goals in 23 games
Brayden Point (Lightning) +145 to score
Lightning vs. Stars
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4
- Point's stats: 12 goals in 25 games
Jonathan Marchessault (Golden Knights) +150 to score
Golden Knights vs. Blues
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4
- Marchessault's stats: 11 goals in 25 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +150 to score
Penguins vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4
- Guentzel's stats: 9 goals in 23 games
Jared McCann (Kraken) +155 to score
Kraken vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4
- McCann's stats: 11 goals in 25 games
Clayton Keller (Coyotes) +160 to score
Coyotes vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4
- Keller's stats: 8 goals in 23 games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.