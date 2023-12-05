Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Virginia Beach County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Virginia Beach County, Virginia today, we've got the information.
Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bayside High School at Frank W. Cox High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Run High School at Floyd E. Kellam High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tallwood High School at Landstown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princess Anne High School at First Colonial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ocean Lakes High School at Kempsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
