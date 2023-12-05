The Virginia Cavaliers (7-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Stats Insights

This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.

Virginia has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 320th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 275th.

The Cavaliers average 66.9 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 69.4 the Eagles allow.

Virginia is 4-0 when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Virginia played better when playing at home last year, averaging 68.6 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game when playing on the road.

The Cavaliers surrendered 56.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.6 on the road.

At home, Virginia made one fewer threes per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in road games (38.2%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule