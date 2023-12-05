The Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) will meet the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network Extra.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Virginia vs. North Carolina Central Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Players to Watch

Reece Beekman: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Ryan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 2.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 2.8 BLK Blake Buchanan: 6.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Jacob Groves: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Leon Bond III: 7.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Central Players to Watch

Beekman: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 2.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 2.8 BLK Buchanan: 6.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Groves: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Bond: 7.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs. North Carolina Central Stat Comparison

Virginia Rank Virginia AVG North Carolina Central AVG North Carolina Central Rank 297th 67.2 Points Scored 76.4 171st 5th 53.8 Points Allowed 68.9 155th 268th 31.4 Rebounds 31.9 258th 248th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.7 171st 251st 6.4 3pt Made 7.7 160th 101st 15.0 Assists 14.4 125th 11th 8.0 Turnovers 11.0 117th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.