If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Accomack County, Virginia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Accomack County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Nandua High School at Norfolk Christian High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 6

5:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Chincoteague High School at Worcester Prep School