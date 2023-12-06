How to Watch Arizona State vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Arizona State Stats Insights
- The Sun Devils make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (37.6%).
- In games Arizona State shoots higher than 37.6% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Sun Devils are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 116th.
- The Sun Devils record 5.3 more points per game (67.3) than the Mustangs give up (62).
- When Arizona State puts up more than 62 points, it is 5-0.
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs are shooting 45.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 38.4% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, SMU has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.4% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 63rd.
- The Mustangs score nine more points per game (74.4) than the Sun Devils allow (65.4).
- SMU has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.
- The Sun Devils ceded 65 points per game last season at home, which was 6.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.4).
- In home games, Arizona State sunk 0.8 fewer threes per game (6.9) than away from home (7.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (30%) compared to in away games (30.6%).
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SMU scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than away (68.1) last season.
- At home, the Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 83.1.
- At home, SMU drained 7.1 treys per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than on the road (28%).
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 82-67
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/29/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 78-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/3/2023
|San Francisco
|W 72-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|SMU
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|TCU
|-
|Dickies Arena
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 70-57
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|L 65-63
|Moody Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 90-47
|Moody Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/19/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Moody Coliseum
