Will Brett Pesce Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 6?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Brett Pesce find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pesce stats and insights
- In one of 16 games this season, Pesce scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (three shots).
- Pesce has no points on the power play.
- He has a 4% shooting percentage, attempting one shot per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 79 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pesce recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:04
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:38
|Away
|W 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.