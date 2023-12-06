Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Campbell County, Virginia. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Campbell County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Altavista High School at Rustburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Rustburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
