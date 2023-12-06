Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charlotte County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Charlotte County, Virginia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charlotte County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Randolph-Henry High School at William Campbell High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Gladys, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
