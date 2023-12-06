Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charlottesville County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Charlottesville County, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monticello High School at Stuarts Draft High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Stuarts Draft, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
