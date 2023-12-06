Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fauquier County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Fauquier County, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fauquier County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fauquier High School at Kettle Run High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Warren County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Front Royal, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.