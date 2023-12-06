Hurricanes vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - December 6
Entering a game against the Edmonton Oilers (9-12-1), the Carolina Hurricanes (14-9-1) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6 at Rogers Place.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dylan Holloway
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Fanti
|G
|Out
|Hip
Hurricanes vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Edmonton, Alberta
- Arena: Rogers Place
Hurricanes Season Insights
- With 81 goals (3.4 per game), the Hurricanes have the NHL's fifth-best offense.
- Carolina's total of 77 goals allowed (3.2 per game) ranks 19th in the league.
- Their +4 goal differential is 13th in the league.
Oilers Season Insights
- Edmonton ranks 16th in the league with 73 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Its goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the league.
Hurricanes vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-115)
|Hurricanes (-105)
|6.5
