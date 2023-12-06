The Edmonton Oilers (9-12-1, riding a four-game winning streak) host the Carolina Hurricanes (14-9-1) at Rogers Place. The matchup on Wednesday, December 6 starts at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-115) Hurricanes (-105) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been an underdog twice so far this season, and went 0-2 in those games.

Carolina has played as a moneyline underdog of -105 or longer twice this season. They lost both games.

The Hurricanes have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Carolina has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 12 of 24 games this season.

Hurricanes vs Oilers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 73 (18th) Goals 81 (7th) 79 (20th) Goals Allowed 77 (18th) 21 (7th) Power Play Goals 18 (11th) 19 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (18th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Carolina went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 6-3-1 straight up.

In its past 10 games, Carolina has gone over the total four times.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4 goals.

The Hurricanes' 81 total goals (3.4 per game) are the seventh-most in the NHL.

The Hurricanes have allowed 3.2 goals per game, 77 total, which ranks 18th among league teams.

Their +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

