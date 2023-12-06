The Charlotte Hornets, with Miles Bridges, face off versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Bridges had 22 points and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 123-117 loss against the Timberwolves.

With prop bets available for Bridges, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Miles Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 20.5 Rebounds 6.5 7.0 Assists 2.5 2.8 PRA -- 30.3 PR -- 27.5 3PM 1.5 2.0



Miles Bridges Insights vs. the Bulls

Bridges has taken 14.8 shots per game this season and made 7.4 per game, which account for 7.2% and 7.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.0 threes per game, or 7.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bridges' opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 99.3 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 102.

On defense, the Bulls have allowed 113.1 points per contest, which is 14th-best in the league.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 45.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Bulls are ranked 23rd in the NBA, conceding 27.4 per contest.

The Bulls allow 14.7 made 3-pointers per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

