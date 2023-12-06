How to Watch Old Dominion vs. William & Mary on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) will hope to end a three-game road losing streak when visiting the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
- TV: FloHoops
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- The Monarchs make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Tribe have allowed to their opponents (45%).
- Old Dominion has a 0-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45% from the field.
- The Monarchs are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tribe sit at 234th.
- The Monarchs record eight fewer points per game (68.1) than the Tribe give up (76.1).
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Old Dominion put up one more points per game (67.9) than it did on the road (66.9).
- In 2022-23, the Monarchs allowed 62.9 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 69.3.
- At home, Old Dominion drained 0.2 fewer treys per game (5.3) than in away games (5.5). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (30.4%) compared to in away games (32.6%).
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Drexel
|W 68-61
|Chartway Arena
|11/29/2023
|Radford
|W 69-68
|Chartway Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Northeastern
|L 81-68
|Matthews Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ William & Mary
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|12/9/2023
|James Madison
|-
|Chartway Arena
|12/21/2023
|TCU
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
