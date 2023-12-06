The Richmond Spiders (5-3) face the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at McLeod Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond Stats Insights

  • The Spiders have shot at a 50.2% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
  • Richmond has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.5% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the rebounding team in the country, the Spiders rank 359th.
  • The Spiders put up an average of 78.9 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 75.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.
  • Richmond has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 75.3 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Richmond put up 70.8 points per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (68.7).
  • At home, the Spiders gave up 62.3 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.7).
  • At home, Richmond knocked down 8.1 triples per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.0). Richmond's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (31.6%).

Richmond Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Queens W 90-61 Robins Center
11/29/2023 @ Wichita State L 80-68 Charles Koch Arena
12/2/2023 William & Mary W 88-69 Robins Center
12/6/2023 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center
12/9/2023 Florida - FLA Live Arena
12/16/2023 Charlotte - Robins Center

