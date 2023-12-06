How to Watch Richmond vs. Northern Iowa on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Richmond Spiders (5-3) face the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at McLeod Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Richmond vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
- Saint Bonaventure vs Niagara (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Campbell vs Davidson (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Memphis vs VCU (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- UMass vs Towson (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
Richmond Stats Insights
- The Spiders have shot at a 50.2% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
- Richmond has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.5% from the field.
- The Panthers are the rebounding team in the country, the Spiders rank 359th.
- The Spiders put up an average of 78.9 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 75.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- Richmond has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 75.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Richmond put up 70.8 points per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (68.7).
- At home, the Spiders gave up 62.3 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.7).
- At home, Richmond knocked down 8.1 triples per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.0). Richmond's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (31.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Richmond Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Queens
|W 90-61
|Robins Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 80-68
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/2/2023
|William & Mary
|W 88-69
|Robins Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/9/2023
|Florida
|-
|FLA Live Arena
|12/16/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Robins Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.