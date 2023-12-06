The Richmond Spiders (5-3) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6) at McLeod Center on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 143.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Richmond vs. Northern Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: McLeod Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Iowa -2.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spiders Betting Records & Stats

Richmond has played five games this season that have had more than 143.5 combined points scored.

Richmond's games this year have had a 145.1-point total on average, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Richmond has gone 6-2-0 ATS this season.

Northern Iowa has covered less often than Richmond this season, putting up an ATS record of 1-5-0, as opposed to the 6-2-0 record of Richmond.

Richmond vs. Northern Iowa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Iowa 4 66.7% 75.4 154.3 75.3 141.6 145 Richmond 5 62.5% 78.9 154.3 66.3 141.6 141.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Richmond Insights & Trends

The Spiders' 78.9 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 75.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.

Richmond has put together a 5-0 ATS record and a 5-0 overall record in games it scores more than 75.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Richmond vs. Northern Iowa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Iowa 1-5-0 0-2 4-2-0 Richmond 6-2-0 2-2 5-3-0

Richmond vs. Northern Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Iowa Richmond 8-8 Home Record 12-4 4-7 Away Record 1-11 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-10-0 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.