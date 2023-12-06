Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Surry County, Virginia today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Surry County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brunswick High School at Surry County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Dendron, VA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.