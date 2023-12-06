Teuvo Teravainen will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers play on Wednesday at Rogers Place, starting at 9:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Teravainen against the Oilers, we have plenty of info to help.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Hurricanes vs Oilers Game Info

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Teravainen has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 16:36 on the ice per game.

In Teravainen's 24 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Teravainen has a point in 12 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Teravainen has an assist in six of 24 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Teravainen hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Teravainen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 79 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 24 Games 3 18 Points 4 11 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

