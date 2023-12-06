The Memphis Tigers (5-2) face the VCU Rams (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on ESPNU.

VCU vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN

VCU Stats Insights

The Rams' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

VCU has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.

The Rams are the 225th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 215th.

The Rams score an average of 68 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 73.1 the Tigers allow.

VCU is 2-0 when it scores more than 73.1 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, VCU put up 73 points per game last season, 4.3 more than it averaged on the road (68.7).

At home, the Rams gave up 61.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.5).

At home, VCU drained 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (5.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than away (34.9%).

