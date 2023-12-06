How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. LIU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Long Island Sharks (1-7) travel to face the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network X
Virginia Tech vs. LIU Scoring Comparison
- The Sharks put up an average of 55.1 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 61.7 the Hokies allow to opponents.
- Virginia Tech is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 55.1 points.
- The 78.0 points per game the Hokies put up are 6.9 more points than the Sharks allow (71.1).
- When Virginia Tech puts up more than 71.1 points, it is 4-1.
- LIU is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 78.0 points.
- This season the Hokies are shooting 48.0% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Sharks give up.
Virginia Tech Leaders
- Elizabeth Kitley: 23.1 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.4 BLK, 56.3 FG%
- Georgia Amoore: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 AST, 43.5 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (18-for-58)
- Matilda Ekh: 8.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
- Cayla King: 7.6 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)
- Rose Micheaux: 5.4 PTS, 60.0 FG%
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Kansas
|W 59-58
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Tulane
|W 76-70
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|@ LSU
|L 82-64
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/6/2023
|LIU
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Radford
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
