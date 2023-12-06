Virginia vs. Rider December 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (3-1) face the Rider Broncs (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Virginia vs. Rider Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Games
- November 30 at home vs Missouri
- November 24 at Tulane
- December 3 at La Salle
- November 25 at home vs LSU
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rider Players to Watch
- Camryn Taylor: 16.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kymora Johnson: 12.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jillian Brown: 10.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Olivia McGhee: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alexia Smith: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.