The Rider Broncs (2-5) will attempt to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network X

Virginia vs. Rider Scoring Comparison

The Broncs put up 12.5 fewer points per game (52.9) than the Cavaliers give up (65.4).

Virginia's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 52.9 points.

The 79.0 points per game the Cavaliers record are 16.0 more points than the Broncs allow (63.0).

When Virginia puts up more than 63.0 points, it is 6-2.

Rider has a 2-5 record when allowing fewer than 79.0 points.

The Cavaliers are making 39.0% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% lower than the Broncs concede to opponents (39.7%).

Virginia Leaders

Camryn Taylor: 14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 41.1 FG%

14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 41.1 FG% Kymora Johnson: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 39.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)

11.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 39.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45) Jillian Brown: 8.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20)

8.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20) London Clarkson: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.4 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.4 FG% Alexia Smith: 5.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.2 FG%

