The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when taking on the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia TV: FloHoops

William & Mary Stats Insights

The Tribe's 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Monarchs have given up to their opponents (41%).

William & Mary has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41% from the field.

The Tribe are the 234th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Monarchs sit at 202nd.

The Tribe score an average of 76.6 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 71.7 the Monarchs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.7 points, William & Mary is 3-2.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

William & Mary averaged 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 62.2 away.

The Tribe allowed 65 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 on the road.

William & Mary drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than on the road (33.9%).

