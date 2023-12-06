How to Watch William & Mary vs. Old Dominion on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when taking on the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
William & Mary Stats Insights
- The Tribe's 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Monarchs have given up to their opponents (41%).
- William & Mary has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41% from the field.
- The Tribe are the 234th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Monarchs sit at 202nd.
- The Tribe score an average of 76.6 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 71.7 the Monarchs allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.7 points, William & Mary is 3-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
William & Mary Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- William & Mary averaged 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 62.2 away.
- The Tribe allowed 65 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 on the road.
- William & Mary drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than on the road (33.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
William & Mary Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|UMBC
|W 96-81
|Kaplan Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Norfolk State
|L 96-62
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|12/2/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 88-69
|Robins Center
|12/6/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|12/10/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.