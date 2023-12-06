The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid when visiting the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Old Dominion vs. William & Mary matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Old Dominion Moneyline William & Mary Moneyline BetMGM Old Dominion (-3.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Old Dominion (-3.5) 145.5 -178 +144 Bet on this game at FanDuel

William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

William & Mary has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tribe have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Old Dominion has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

In the Monarchs' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.