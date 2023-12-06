The William & Mary Tribe (2-4) play the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 airing on FloHoops.

William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

William & Mary Players to Watch

Chase Lowe: 12.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Gabe Dorsey: 15.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK Trey Moss: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Jack Karasinski: 7.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Sean Houpt: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)

Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Chaunce Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Dericko Williams: 6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Stat Comparison (2022-23)

William & Mary Rank William & Mary AVG Old Dominion AVG Old Dominion Rank 294th 67.2 Points Scored 66.9 300th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 66.2 64th 288th 29.8 Rebounds 34.7 40th 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 10.7 25th 125th 7.8 3pt Made 5.3 342nd 249th 12.2 Assists 10.6 341st 113th 11.2 Turnovers 10.9 84th

